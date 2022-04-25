St Vincent and the Grenadines to be affected by a trough system

Forecasters at St Vincent’s Argyle International Airport are monitoring an approaching trough system.

Based on models, the system will pass through the island by midweek (Wednesday) and will likely cause unstable weather conditions, contributing to increased cloudiness and shower activity.

The SVG Met Office has issued a 72-hour weather forecast indicating an increasing probability of flash flooding by Wednesday.

The Met Office is advising the public to remain vigilant and to take safety measures to mitigate the impact of possible flooding in vulnerable areas.

According to the 72-hour outlook, overcast skies are expected today, with pockets of light to moderate showers and possible periods of light rain as moisture interacts with our island chain ahead of a trough.

The SVG Meteorological Office will monitor the system and provide timely updates.