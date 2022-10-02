SVGTA kicked off the first of a series of in-person roadshows for 2022

St. Vincent and the Grenadines Tourism Authority (SVGTA), on Monday 26th September, kicked off its first of a series of in-person roadshows for 2022.

This first of four promotional events scheduled for the United Kingdom was held at London’s Waldorf Hilton.

The event included presentations from SVGTA CEO, Glen Beache, Director of Sales (Europe), Natasha Anderson, as well as representatives from tourism stakeholders such as Beachcombers Hotel, Cotton House, Mustique, Palm Island Resorts, The Liming and Young Island Resort.

In his remarks to the audience, CEO Beache, made reference to the establishing of Virgin Atlantic’s twice-weekly, nonstop flights between London Heathrow and Argyle International Airport. He also updated attendants on numerous aspects of tourism development including properties such as Beaches by Sandals, Holiday Inn Express, Marriott Hotels and Royal Mills.

These developments will significantly increase the portfolio and available room stock within the destination.

Attending the event were UK-based travel agents who were given the opportunity to appraise themselves on the uniqueness and diversity of St. Vincent and the Grenadines as a destination. An additional treat was the opportunity to win promotional items, stays at represented properties and a grand-prize trip (including airfare) to SVG.

Other promotional events for the UK (that will run through Thursday) are scheduled for Bath, Cheltenham and Manchester. Additionally, similar events are to be held in Canada and the United States of America to continue the marketing of SVG as a soughtafter destination in these regions.

The success of the SVGTA Roadshows held in 2018 and 2019 was followed by a hiatus in 2020 (due to the global pandemic) and a virtual roadshow in 2021.

The recommencement of in-person roadshows in 2022 marks a clear indication that the travel and tourism industry in SVG is again set for takeoff.

Source : SVGTA