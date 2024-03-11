Andrew John calls for a New Spirit of National Renewal at South Windward Campaign Launch

The New Democratic Party’s (NDP) candidate for South Windward, Andrew John, has called for a new spirit of national renewal that would bring a brighter future for all Vincentians. Speaking at his campaign launch, John said that he was counting down the days to an election that would lead to an NDP government that would deliver for the people of South Windward and the whole country.

The NDP officially launched its candidate for South Windward, Andrew John, on Saturday 9th March 2024, at a major event in Biabou. Several speakers addressed the meeting including, the President of the NDP, Honourable Dr Godwin Friday, candidate for East St. George, Laverne Velox, Andrew John and former candidate Noel Dickson.

John said, “I am proud to launch my campaign. Over the last few weeks, I walked through South Windward meeting people and hearing their concerns and hopes. The message is clear. There is a huge desire for change in South Windward, change that will deliver more and better-paid jobs, tackle crime and give our young people a future here in South Windward. I am counting the days to the election, when an NDP government ushers in a spirit of national renewal.”

Dr Friday said, “Everyone in the NDP is delighted to have a candidate such as Andrew John standing for us. He represents all that is good about south windward and will make an outstanding representative. He cares deeply about the people here and will always put their interests first.”

Laverne Velox declared, “The people of South Windward are clear they want change, both in their constituency and across the country. The NDP is the party of change, change that will deliver for everyone, in every part of our wonderful country.”

The NDP continues to meet the people and represent them.