Shane Cadogan appointed as Sports Ambassador for SVG

The Government of St Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) has named Shane Codougan, a Vincentian national swimmer, as a sports ambassador.

Codougan has the distinction of being the most youthful person to be appointed as a sporting ambassador, according to Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves.

Codougan is a well-known national personality in the world of swimming as well as a respected academic.

Furthermore, Gonsalves claimed that Codougan has made major contributions to a non-governmental organization, where he has been actively involved in assisting and directing young people in their sports and educational aspirations.

Codougan was named St. Vincent’s sporting ambassador on the 44th anniversary of the country’s independence.