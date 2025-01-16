Officer Reflects on Journey to Assistant Superintendent Role

A Message from Assistant Superintendent of Police (Ag) Nolan D. Dallaway

It is with a sense of profound gratitude that I wish to express my appreciation to everyone who contributed to my recent promotion to the rank of Acting Assistant Superintendent of Police on December 30, 2024. I am thrilled to serve in this capacity and promise to work conscientiously to meet your expectations.

My success and accomplishments throughout my policing career did not happen by chance or magic. I take pride in saying that I have worked diligently, with the support and guidance of several significant individuals and units. They have influenced and encouraged my constant quest for excellence in service and the protection of the people and visitors of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

I must first give thanks and praise to the Almighty God for His divine protection and guidance at all times. I am fully aware that without God, I am not able, nor would it have been possible to navigate the challenges of policing and serve for years in the constabulary of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force.

I will be forever grateful to my family, the Commissioner of Police, Deputy Commissioner, Assistant Commissioners, Officers at the Rapid Response Unit, and other ranks and file of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force for their support and unwavering confidence in me throughout the years.

A special thank you to SOP Foster Scott, Inspector Ken Samuel, Sub-Lieutenant Francis, Cpl. Millington, the RRU staff, and members of Course 26 for their encouragement. I also extend my gratitude to Mr. Edmond Jackson and Mr. Allan Alexander for their constant motivation.

As I take on this new role, I reaffirm my dedication to upholding the vision and mission of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force. I want to assure the public that they will continue to see me heading operations, remaining actively engaged in efforts to uphold law and order. I am committed to leading from the front, working alongside my fellow officers to ensure the safety and security of our nation.

Together, we will continue to build a safer and stronger SVG.

Yours respectfully,

Nolan Dallaway, ASP (Ag)