3 St Vincent athletes already qualified for 2025 CARIFTA games

With the official start of the TASVG competition season last week, three athletes in SVG have made early qualifications for the 2025 Carifta Games.

At the JC Sprint Fest, held at Jamaica College’s Ashemhiem Stadium on Friday, Jan. 3rd, U20 jumper J’aivar Cato leapt to a 14.83m 2nd place finish in the Triple Jump to qualify for the event.

Then on Saturday, Jan 4th, in Development Meet #1 here at home at the Sir Vincent Beache National Stadium, Ajay Delpesche won the U20 Boys 200m with a qualifying time of 21.47s.

Trevel Sylvan cleared 1.95meters to achieve the B standard in the U20 Boys High Jump.