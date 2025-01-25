Over 500 Farmers, 15 Schools Benefit from Poultry Donations

OVER 500 BACKYARD FARMERS RECEIVE ASSISTANCE

Over 500 backyard farmers and 15 schools will benefit from 2 thousand (broiler and layer chicks), Poultry kits and backyard farming kits as part of phase two of the National Food Security Drive.

The National Food Security Drive which was launched in September, 2024, is a collaborative effort between the Zero Hunger Trust Fund, the Taiwan Technical Mission in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and the Farmers’ Support Company, to tackle food insecurity and promote local food production..

The agriculture products that were handed over on Wednesday January 22, at the Ministry of Tourism’s Conference room and were donated through the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO).

Addressing the handing over ceremony was Project Manager Raisa Spencer, who noted that the donations will help to rebuild farms and generate income.

She added that by providing schools and homes with the required tools, they are empowering communities to regain control over their food security and livelihood.

Chief Executive Officer of the Zero Hunger Trust Fund Safiya Horne-Bique said that schools across the country will be of the focus in phase 2 of the National Food Security Drive.

Meanwhile Permanent Secretary (a.g) in the Ministry of Agriculture Trevor Phillips thanked the (FAO) for the donation and also encouraged the students to make good use of the assistance.