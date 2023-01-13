St Vincent bonds new nursing grads as health system faces shortfall

Nursing shortage hits SVG Health System

The government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines has placed fresh nursing graduates on bond due to the island’s nursing shortage.

During this week’s budget debate, the islands’ health minister, St. Clair Prince, stated that the country is now experiencing a minor nursing shortage.

“Nurses are leaving our shores to work in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and other areas of Europe. They are also going to the British Virgin Islands and Bermuda. While many of our nurses are looking for greener pastures, the government is doing everything it can to make their stay as comfortable as possible,” Prince told lawmakers.

During his speech, Prince stated that the health-care system had also lost nurses who refused to cooperate with the government’s vaccine demand.

He claims that in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, which killed nurses all over the world, countries are now scrambling for health care staff.