St Vincent-born Jurist, Justice Errol Thomas, has died

St Vincent Times understands that St. Vincent-born jurist, His Lordship Mr Justice Errol Thomas, has died.

Thomas attended Carleton University, Canada, where he read for his B.A. [General] from 1970 to 1971. 1971 – 1974: University of the West Indies, LL.B [Honours] 1974 – 1976: Hugh Wooding Law School, Trinidad & Tobago. Legal Education Certificate 1982: University of the West Indies, LL.M 1976: Called to the Bar, Barbados 1994: Called to the Bar, Saint Lucia 1996: Called to the Bar, Grenada Career 1976 – 1978.

Throughout his illustrious career, he held the Crown Counsel post in Barbados for a number of years, Solicitor General in St Lucia and Attorney General in Grenada from 2001-2010.

Crown Counsel, Attorney General’s Chambers, Barbados 1978 – 1981: Parliamentary Counsel [Ag], Attorney General’s Chambers, Barbados 1981 – 1983: Parliamentary Counsel, Attorney General’s Chambers, Barbados 1983 – 1986: Senior Parliamentary Counsel, Attorney General’s Chambers, Barbados 1987 – 1994: Registrar of Titles, Ministry of Housing, Lands and the Environment, Barbados 1994 – 1996: Solicitor General, Attorney General’s Chambers, Saint Lucia 1996 – 2001.

This post will be updated