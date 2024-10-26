St Vincent Breaks Ground on New State-of-the-Art Acute Hospital

The St. Vincent (SVG) government on Saturday broke ground for the constriction of the new acute hospital at Arnos Vale.

The ground-breaking ceremony followed the signing of a contract between the government and Taiwanese firm OECC on Friday.

Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves, Taiwan’s Foreign Minister, Ambassador Fan, Health Minister Prince and other officials addressed the ceremony.

The new medical facility will provide speciality services in cardiology, dialysis, and urology. Once the state-of-the-art acute care hospital opens, it will transform the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital into a maternal child and health centre.

Work on the hospital is to be completed in less than 32 months from the commencement of construction.

The new acute referral hospital in Arnos Vale, St. Vincent, will be built by a local workforce comprising 350 individuals along with workers from Guatemala.

The hospital is set to become one of the most modern in the hemisphere and is designed for future expansion if necessary. It will complement the existing Milton Cato Memorial Hospital, which will be repurposed as a dedicated pediatric centre.

The relocation of nearby residents in the Pole Yard settlement will also be undertaken as part of this project.

The Acute Referral Hospital represents a significant step in enhancing healthcare accessibility, advancing public health, and bolstering the nation’s resilience.