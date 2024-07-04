St Vincent Brewery Limited Champions Community Upliftment

St. Vincent Brewery Limited (SVBL) Continues to Support Sports and Culture

The management of St. Vincent Brewery Limited firmly defends its track record of sponsorship and support of sports, culture and community upliftment in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

“We thrive when our communities thrive,” declared Shafia London, Country Manager, “And St. Vincent & the Grenadines can always be assured of our continued support.”

Our 2024 Corporate social responsibility report card shows that we have invested more heavily in grass-roots cultural activities and events, STEM and in youth development than we have in prior years. This shift was intentional. This year, our focus has been on a company initiative called “Good Neighbour” Program. “Hairoun” the name of our flag ship brand shares the indigenous Kalinago name of our beautiful island, and we want to ensure that sport, culture, STEM education and all activities that identify us as uniquely Vincentian are celebrated in our society”.

Ms. London went on to assure Vincentians that “St. Vincent Brewery remains committed to the festive season and revelry that is Vincy Mas and because of the more encompassing sponsorship shift our investment has been packaged a little differently”. Year to date the St. Vincent Brewery Limited has already invested over EC$300,000 in all the events that makeup the components of the annual Carnival ranging from Panorama, Kaiso, Soca, Mas Bands, Private Promoters and Rural Carnivals.

Keen to continue to uplift Vincentian youth through involvement in sports, the Brewery sponsored and donated to several schools’ annual inter House meets and athletic programs across the island. The company representative confirmed their unstinting support for local school sports. “The Company’s Vita Malt brand has become synonymous with school sports and this year was no exception,” Ms. London said.

St. Vincent Brewery PR & Media Analyst Kimon Baptiste was quick to point that corporate support of sport has not been limited to the schools. “Our company has also supported several community-level football and cricket tournaments this year as well. To name a

few, Diamonite Community Organization, Diamonds Village Football League, Marriaqua softball Cricket Association, cricket Tournament and F15 softball Tournament, San Souci Development Committee Netball tournament and the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Netball Association Tournament have all received some level of support – either financial, infrastructure upgrade or product – to ensure the success of each of their activities”.

The company representatives also recapped the support offered to enhance national cultural initiatives and highlighted sponsorship of National Heroes Day events earlier this year. According to the officials, the company recognized National Heroes Day by offering school supplies to the Owia Government School and Fancy Primary school, as well North Windward Tourism Association Fancy Chapter, where the company partnered with Fancy Unity Farmers’ Cooperative. Greiggs’ Garifuna Heritage council and Greiggs’ Garifuna Cultural Organization, Greiggs’ Heritage Festival and various other organizations were also recipients of sponsorship. The Rose Hall cultural fest was also a recipient of support in the arena of culture.

For St. Vincent Brewery, International Women’s Day translated into support of the Stubbs/Diamond Police youth Club’s launch of their female mentorship program to provide supplies, for young women including girls attending Secondary School and College from various communities. The Company also lent support to the Bethel High School in their first ever Health and Family Life education fair.

In addition, the 2024 “Good Neighbour” Community support extended to include Bequia and Union Island activities during the Easter period. Company brands Hairoun, Guinness and Vita Malt contributed to the successful production of A Mini Expo (promoted local entrepreneurs), the 14ft double-ender races and the traditional coconut boat race which saw kids construct and race coconut boats.

Firm in its commitment to the development of the next generation, the Brewery management is equally proud of its contributions to the successful execution of the National Science Fair in May designed to promote STEM subjects and to empower and develop young minds in St. Vincent and the Grenadines. Under this year’s theme of “innovative engineering across local industry”, the Science Fair was able to attract entrants from twenty-four (24) secondary schools competing from five zones across the island.

Country Manager Shafia London confirmed that she is “… proud of our unwavering investment in Vincentian sports, culture, and youth”.