BUCCAMENT BAY GETTING A FACE-LIFT

Beach Vendors to Relocate to New Facility Ahead of CELAC Summit

The National Parks, Rivers and Beaches Authority is conducting a “Beach Clean Up” activity across the country.

The exercise began at the Buccament Bay beach on Monday 12th February, 2024. Minister of Tourism, Hon, Carlos James said that the recent sea surge resulted in a lot of waste material along beaches across the island, most of which are wood and tree branches.

Minister James noted that the clean-up activity will result in limited access to the beach and urged everyone to support the cause.

The implementation of the beach clean-up is being carried out as recommended by the government to maintain the integrity and beauty of beaches in the country and maintain order during daily activities being carried out on the beaches.

The Tourism Minister noted that vendors who now ply their trade on the beach front will move into the facility built by the Government with the assistance of neighboring Sandals Resort in the coming weeks.

Sandals Buccament will host the 2024 summit of The Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) next month.