2025 Estimates & Appropriation Bill to be Presented in Early January

The 2025 Estimates and Appropriation Bill (Budget) is scheduled for presentation and debate in Parliament at the beginning of the New Year.

The Minister of Finance, Camillo Gonsalves, will present the revenue and expenditure estimates in the House of Assembly on January 3, 2025, followed by the delivery of the 2025 national budget on Monday, January 6, 2025.

Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves last week indicated that the presentation of the estimates has been postponed to January 2025 due to the various events occurring in St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) in December.

The discussion regarding the 2025 Appropriation Bill is anticipated to commence on Tuesday, January 7, 2025, featuring a response from Opposition Leader, Dr. Godwin Friday.

The budget address scheduled for January 6 will follow the Governor General’s presentation of the Throne Speech.