Fisheries Division builds capacity to increase trappings of Lobsters

The Government of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines has deemed it necessary to re-outfit fisher-folk with the necessary supplies, gears and equipment to restore fishing operations in light of the economic fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic and last year’s volcanic eruption.

The capacity development has been realized through local government funding under the Fisheries Development Programme took place Friday, March 25, 2022.

Minister of Agriculture Saboto Caesar officiated the handing over of a shipment of materials for the assembling of Lobster pots.

Materials included fish pot wires, ropes, buoys, and steel.

This equipment and supplies will assist in the rebuilding of the capacity of fisher-folk along the value chain while offsetting capital and operational costs to the extent possible

The materials will construct 2,500 Lobster pots.