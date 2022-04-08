St Vincent Bureau of Standards holds National Quality Dialogue

St Vincent and the Grenadines Bureau of Standards (SVGBS) held a National Quality Dialogue on Wednesday, 6 April.

A release from the Ministry of Agriculture says the discourse was focused mainly on the Agricultural value chain.

Its overall objective is to foster collaboration among stakeholders in Agriculture and to further develop an Action Plan enabling the Quality Infrastructure Institutions to provide effective support to the Agriculture Sector.

The national dialogue will also serve to strengthen and increase cooperation among the various Quality Institutions and the private sector, as well as to promote the importance of standards and quality.

Additionally, the NQI system will provide services and support mechanisms with the aim of increasing the competitiveness of the nation’s economy and its ability to participate in national and global value chains.

National Quality Dialogue is a collaboration between the SVGBS and the CARICOM Regional Organization for Standards and Quality (CROSQ).