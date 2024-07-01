SVG SECOND EDITION OF THE BUSH TEA FESTIVAL SET FOR 25 OCTOBER

The Ministry of Education and National Reconciliation announces the second edition of the Bush Tea Festival, scheduled for Friday 25 October 2024 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.

This year’s festival will take place at the National Public Library under the theme “From Leaves to Teas: Revisiting Nature’s Remedies.”

The Bush Tea Festival aims to educate Vincentians on the benefits and uses of natural herbs through a variety of teas.

Attendees will have the opportunity to explore an array of local herbal teas, traditional treats, and natural herbs while enjoying live music throughout the day. Food will be available for purchase starting at 11:30 a.m.

The general public is invited to participate in this enriching experience that celebrates nature’s gifts and promotes wellness through herbal teas.

For more information about the Bush Tea Festival, please contact the National Public Library at 4572022 or [email protected].