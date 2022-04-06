SVG defeats BVI 5-1 in Concacaf Women’s World Cup Qualifiers

St Vincent and the Grenadines women’s football team defeated BVI 5 – 1 in the Concacaf Women’s World Cup Qualifiers.

Kristiane Wyllie, Areka Hooper, Dionte Delpeche, and Annesta Richards scored for St Vincent and the Grenadines.

Kitanna Richards scored the lone goal for the British Virgin Islands women’s team, 60 minutes into the game.

The match was played on Wednesday 6 April at the Arnos Vale sporting complex.

The 23-member SVG squad include;

Altica Benn, Zeyana Charles, Kendra Findlay, Ashante Browne, Shanyah Peters, Kitanna Richards, Amalis Marshall, Areka Hooper, Denel Creese, Jessica Miller, Dinote Delpeche, Kristiane Wyllie, Asha Richards, Asanteni Charles, Annesta Richards, Shelley Browne, Ashanti Douglas, Samayaa Connell, Sherese Cyrus, Khadiah Ashton, Marsha Marshall, Teoasha Culzac and Arima Franklyn.

The team is being managed by Shevorn Trimmingham, with Cornelius Huggins, Head Coach, Alnif Williams, Assistant Coach and Urtis Blackett, Goal-keeper Coach.

The 2022 CONCACAF W Championship will be the 11th edition of the CONCACAF W Championship, the quadrennial international women’s football championship contested by the senior women’s national teams of the member associations of CONCACAF, the regional governing body of North America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

Eight teams will play in the tournament scheduled from 4 to 18 July 2022 in Mexico.

The tournament will serve as the CONCACAF qualifiers for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand and the football tournament at the 2024 Summer Olympics in France.