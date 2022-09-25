St. Vincent calls for Taiwan’s U.N. inclusion

Taiwan’s Caribbean ally St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) on Saturday called for the country’s inclusion in the United Nations system, while representatives from Beijing and Moscow reiterated their unified stance on Taiwan being part of China in their respective Saturday addresses to the General Assembly in New York.

In his address, SVG Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves, who just visited the country last month, noted that the situation regarding Taiwan is being ignored in the international organization.

“How can we stand askance, in relative silence, and contented inaction, in disregard of Taiwan’s legitimate right to exist in accord with the wishes, and will of the Taiwanese people?” he said.

“Why do we not encourage peace and security across the Taiwan Straits by, among other things, permitting Taiwan’s participation in the specialized agencies of relevance in the United Nations’ system such as the World Health Organization and the International Civil Aviation Organization?” he added.

So far, 10 of Taiwan’s 14 diplomatic allies that have given their address have spoken on behalf of Taiwan in the General Debate that began on Sept. 20, with the exception of Honduras, the Holy See and Haiti.

Gonsalves is the only leader from Taiwan’s 14 diplomatic allies that spoke on behalf of the nation’s inclusion in the U.N. system on Saturday.