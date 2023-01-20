St Vincent calypsonian, Winston ‘chief’ Davis, has died

SVG Calypsonian Chief has died

The demise of Calypsonian Chief is being mourned by the calypso community in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Chief passed away today, according to the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Calypsonians Association.

His death did not have a known reason.

The association described Chief, whose real name is Winston Davis, as a “excellent writer and calypsonian who had a plethora of information about the artform to the extent that he was referred to as a Calypso Historian.”

“We lament the passing of this brother who made a great contribution to the form. To his family, friends, followers, and fellow Calypsonians, we would like to send our sincere and heartfelt sympathies.