St. Vincent’s Prime Minister, Ralph Gonsalves, has expressed concern about flooding in the capital city of Kingstown and the implications for ongoing business once Beryl passes.

At 5pm, Hurricane Beryl was located near latitude 11.1° north; longitude 56.5° west, or approximately 350 miles (565 kilometers) east south east of SVG. Hurricane Beryl is moving toward the west northwest at 18mph (30km/h) with maximum sustained winds of 130mph (215 km/h).

When Beryl passes over portions of the Windward Islands, it is expected to bring potentially catastrophic hurricane-force gusts, a life-threatening storm surge, and damaging waves, with the core posing the greatest threat to St. Vincent and the Grenadines and Grenada beginning early Monday morning.

According to Gonsalves, two inches of continuous rain in a short period of time typically floods the city.

“Rainfall accumulations ranging from 4 to 6 inches and even higher are likely across Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.” I’d like to take a moment to address our capital city, Kingston. Normally, two inches of continuous rain in a relatively short period of time will flood the city; four inches will certainly flood the city”.

“You don’t need to use your imagination to understand the challenges we will face.” From the standpoint of government operations, daily living, and the continuation of business after Beryl’s passage”.

Today, the fire service was flushing drainage systems in the capital city, while business owners were spotted putting up sandbags and shutters.

Hurricane warnings are in effect for much of the Windward Islands.