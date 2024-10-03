A spate of homicides has engulfed the island nation of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, which is located in the southern Caribbean.

Six people have been killed on the island, which is commonly referred to as “Paradise,” in a span of less than a week.

A body of an adult that has not yet been identified was discovered in a pool of blood at a house in Burgin/Mahoe, Lowmans Leeward, on Thursday, October 3rd. The body was found with chop wounds.

One resident described the killings as ‘blood touching blood’; it’s not normal, the 54-year-old woman said.

Near the side of the road in Gibson Corner, on Wednesday, October 2nd, the body of an adult male was discovered with bullet wounds.

His name has been confirmed to be Xavir Browne, and hails from Chateaubelair.

The dead body of Matthew Da Souza, who was 13 years old and from Fair Hall, was found on the beach in Sion Hill Bay on September 30, 2024. They discovered Da Souza’s body naked from the waist down, with injuries to his head, according to the preliminary reports.

Following a post-mortem investigation that took place on October 2, 2024, it was determined that Da Souza had drowned as a consequence of blunt head trauma.

The police are receiving assistance from a single individual in their enquiries, and investigations are still underway.

On Friday, September 27, Stanran Stapleton, originally from Rose Hall, was fatally shot in Petit Bordel.

A fatal shooting occurred in Petit Bordel in the morning of Sunday, September 29, 2024, at approximately 2:00 a.m., and the police were notified about it.

The body of Othnell Lavia, a farmer from Petit Bordel ,37 years old was found with several gunshot wounds.

On the evening of September 29th, Elijah Crease, who was 34 years old and from Calliaqua, died as a result of a stabbing incident.

The island recorded 55 homicides in 2023.