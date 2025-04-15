SVG to Host CARICOM Trade Consultation on Tariff Liberalisation

CARICOM TO HOST CONSULTATION IN ST VINCENT ON TARIFF LIBERALIZATION

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs through its Foreign Trade Department, will host a high-level national consultation with the CARICOM Secretariat on Wednesday, April 23, 2025, at the University of the West Indies Global Campus in Kingstown, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

The consultation aims to support CARICOM’s ongoing efforts to refine its approach to external trade negotiations, particularly in relation to tariff liberalisation. Key objectives of the meeting include:

Analysing the factors shaping the region’s offensive, defensive, and neutral positions in trade negotiations;

Identifying products and subsectors that fall under offensive, sensitive, or neutral interest categories;

Evaluating CARICOM’s trade performance from 2012 to 2021; and

Promoting evidence-based strategies for developing CARICOM’s offers and requests in market access negotiations.

This event represents a critical opportunity for stakeholders from both the public and private sectors to contribute to shaping the region’s trade policy. The Ministry looks forward to dynamic, solution-oriented dialogue with the CARICOM Secretariat and all relevant stakeholders as it works to advance Saint Vincent and the Grenadines’ market access priorities in future trade negotiations.