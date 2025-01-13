Cases of Child Gender-Based Violence Shocking

For 2024, there have been 206 reports of gender-based violence against children in St. Vincent (SVG).

The minister of National Mobilisation, Keisal Peters, made this disclosure.

In parliament, Peters was answering a question from opposition senator Shevern John, who stated that there had been a total of 25 adult cases reported.

“We reported a total of 25 adult cases, with 8 involving males and 17 involving females.”

Peters said the statistics as they relate to children are concerning.

“We have recorded 80 cases for male children and 126 cases for female children, bringing the total number of child cases to 206.”

The minister reaffirmed the government’s commitment to tackling such issues through stronger policies and support systems.