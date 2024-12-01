$100 Fee: SVG Cattle Farmers Encouraged to Join Association

The SVG Cattle Farmers and Producers Association issued a call to all cattle farmers across St. Vincent and the Grenadines to join the Association. President of the Association, Mr. Dennis Ambrose shared that the Association was established to represent the interest of cattle farmers and to promote their production.

The Cattle Farmers and Producers Association principal goals are to:

Promote sustainable development and other stakeholders

Improve livestock production for quality beef

Bring together persons in the cattle industry

Lobby the interest of the cattle industry

Improve prices on animal feed

Provide access to small land holding

Public Relations Officer, Bryan Andrews assured that farmers will benefit from the Association. Through the organization, farmers will receive training and have access to new market opportunities.

Vice President, Lizron Pierre urged farmers to join the Association, highlighting the membership fee of $100.00. Application forms are available through group members or extension officers.

Markneil Lewis, Agricultural Instructor within the Animal Health and Production Division of the Ministry of Agriculture, stated that the Division remains committed to provide technical assistance to the Association in achieving its goals.

The SVG Cattle Farmers and Producers Association aims to recruit as many cattle farmers for the upcoming year, 2025.