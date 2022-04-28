St Vincent civil aviation services continue to advance

The Civil Aviation sector in St. Vincent and the Grenadines continues to be boosted and strengthened with the commercial arrival of Conviasa – the national airline of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela. Tuesday April 26th, 2022; with the air service agreement signed between both countries, the Argyle International Airport (AIA) stands as the bridge between Latin American, the Caribbean and the rest of the world for the airline.

Tourism and Civil Aviation Minister Honourable Carlos James, considers the scheduled flights from Caracas to Argyle a major move in establishing St. Vincent and the Grenadines as the Caribbean stop for Conviasa Airline. He further noted that their service will open the gateway to other South American countries and Cuba not just for SVG but other Caribbean islands intending to connect to the Americas.

“We are strategically positioned as a regional and international hub for Conviasa as we expand our reach to other source markets within the Americas. We are keen on welcoming more visitors to our 32 islands and cays and we commend all the stakeholders involved in making this a reality. Of course this could not have been possible had we not constructed the Argyle International Airport. We are certainly expanding our global reach as a tourist destination and as an attractive commercial hub for people wanting to do business within the Caribbean region,” Minister James said.

Conviasa will be operating a weekly flight from Caracas, Venezuela every Saturday to the AIA adding to the fleet of weekly flights of Virgin Atlantic from the United Kingdom, Caribbean Airlines from New York and American Airlines from Miami.