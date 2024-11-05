Civil Servant Steals $273 Worth of Grocery From Massy Stores

Civil Servant Charged with Theft

On November 4, 2024, police arrested and charged Marvo O’Brien-Morgan, a 44-year-old Civil Servant of Glen/Diamond, with the offence of Theft.

According to investigations, the accused stole various items, including four bottles of Secret Deodorant, two packs of Anchor Prepack Cheddar Cheese, one bottle of Majic Fabric Freshener, two packs of Oreo Twists Vanilla and Raspberry Biscuit, one box of Biore Charcoal Pore Strips, two packs of Yorkie Raisin and Biscuit, two packs of Sante Fit Biscuits, two packs of Eat Natural Raw Peanut, Almond and Cocoa Protein Bars, one pack of Summer’s Eve Cleansing Cloth, and two additional packs of Sante Fit Biscuits Cocoa, totaling $273.33 ECC.

The property was stolen from Massy Stores Ltd, Kingstown, on October 31, 2024, at Upper Bay Street, Kingstown. O’Brien-Morgan appeared before the Kingstown Magistrate Court on November 5, 2024, to answer the charge.

She pleaded not guilty and the Magistrate issued an order that disclosure be completed by 19.12.2024. The trial date is set for the 8.4.2024. Also, the conditions of the defendant’s station bail continue.