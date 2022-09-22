St Vincent closes several schools due to strong tropical wave

Due to a strong tropical wave that continues to affect the Southern Caribbean islands, schools in the north of mainland St Vincent and those in the Grenadines are closed.

The Ministry of Education issued the bulletin on Wednesday night.

“Due to the inclemency of the weather associated with a strong tropical wave, parents and guardians are advised that students who travel to school from North of the Rabacca Bridge and between the islands should remain at home. A Flashflood Watch is in effect for St. Vincent and the Grenadines until 6:00 p.m. on Thursday 22 September 2022”.

At 5 am the National Hurricane Center said locally heavy rainfall and gusty winds are expected over the Windward islands on Thursday morning.

The SVG Met Office in its 6 am weather report stated that a flash flood watch and a high wind advisory remain in effect. Due to sea conditions, the Met Office said that only vessels which can withstand swell magnitude should venture out.