John Fitzpatrick,63,charged with indecent assault against minor

On January 31, 2025, St Vincent police arrested and charged John Clyde Fitzpatrick, a 63-year-old retired teacher of Sion Hill, with four counts of indecent assault. The offences were allegedly committed against a minor between September 2024 and January 2025.

Due to the sensitive nature of the case and the need to protect the identity of the minor, further details cannot be disclosed at this time. However, the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force assures the public that all necessary legal processes are being followed to ensure justice is served.

Following investigations, Fitzpatrick was charged under Section 127 (1) (a) of the Criminal Code, CAP 171 of the Revised Edition of the Laws of St. Vincent and the Grenadines (2009). This section states that indecent assault on a child under the age of fifteen carries a penalty of up to ten years’ imprisonment.

Additionally, subsection (2) clarifies that a child under fifteen cannot, in law, cannot give consent which would prevent an act from being considered an assault.

On February 3, 2025, Fitzpatrick appeared before the Family Court, where he pleaded not guilty to all four counts. The matter was subsequently adjourned and transferred to the Kingstown Magistrate’s Court for trial.

He is scheduled to reappear before the court on Wednesday, February 12, 2025. Bail was granted in the sum of $3,000 with one surety.