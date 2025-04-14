SVG Coast Guard Saves 2 Stranded Sailors in Dramatic Rescue

As Vincentians paused to reflect on the anniversary of the La Soufrière volcanic eruption on April 9, 2021, the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Coast Guard Service stood at the forefront of the emergency response.

On the morning of April 9, 2025, at approximately 0315 hours (3:15 AM), a Mayday distress call was received from the sailing vessel (SV) “Milagro,” which was en route from Grenada and had begun taking on water. Without hesitation, two Coast Guard vessels were dispatched to the scene, located thirty-two nautical miles (32 nm) west of Bequia.

Upon arrival, Coast Guard officers discovered two persons aboard: one American and one Canadian. Despite joint efforts by the crew of “SV Milagro” and the Coast Guard personnel to dewater the vessel, the situation remained critical.

Local tug operator Captain Bim was contacted and promptly towed the distressed vessel to Ottley Hall Marina for repairs. Reflecting on the Coast Guard’s role in both emergencies, Commander Deon Henry (Ag.) said,