Cocaine Bust in Cumberland area Yields Four Arrests

FOUR MEN CHARGED IN CONNECTION WITH COCAINE SEIZURE IN CUMBERLAND

St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) has arrested and charged four men in connection with a quantity of cocaine recovered during a targeted police operation conducted in the North-Western Division.

Charged were Akeeno Williams, 28 years of Union Island; Omar Williams, 24 years of Union Island; Junior Deroche, 28 years of Union Island; and Jarell Myall, 23 years of Chester Cottage.

The men were detained on Saturday, April 5, 2025, after officers intercepted a motor vehicle in the Cumberland area. A search of the vehicle and its occupants was conducted, during which a quantity of cocaine and a digital scale with suspected residue were recovered. All four individuals were arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled drug.

The substance was subsequently weighed at the Narcotics Base in the presence of the accused and amounted to two hundred and forty-five (245) grammes of cocaine.

All four men appeared before the Serious Offences Court on Monday, April 7, 2025.

Junior Deroche pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled drug for the purpose of drug trafficking, contrary to Section 16(1) of the Drug Prevention of Misuse Act, Chapter 284 of the Revised Laws of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, 2009. He was fined $6,000.00 EC, with an alternative of three (3) months or one (1) year imprisonment if he fails to pay the fine.

The prosecution withdrew the charges against Akeeno Williams, Omar Williams, and Jarell Myall in relation to this offence.

In a separate charge under Section 7(3) of the Drug Prevention of Misuse Act, Deroche also pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled drug and was fined $3,000.00 EC, with an alternative of six (6) months’ imprisonment upon default.

A Destruction Order was granted by the court for the cocaine.

The RSVGPF remains resolute in its commitment to dismantling the illegal drug trade and ensuring the safety of communities across St. Vincent and the Grenadines. Members of the public are urged to stand with us in the fight against crime by reporting any suspicious activity.

Together, we can help make our streets safer for all. Reports can be made by contacting Police Control at 457-1211 or the Police Emergency lines at 999 or 911.