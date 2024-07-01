SVGHF To Commemorate 17 Years of Indian Heritage Day

THE SVG INDIAN HERITAGE FOUNDATION TO COMMEMORATE INDIAN HERITAGE DAY 2024

The President, members of the Executive, the Indian community of SVG and in the Diaspora, will, on Monday October 7th 2024, commemorate the 17th anniversary, since the recognition of INDIAN HERITAGE DAY, by an Act of Parliament on March 26th 2007.

The significance of Indian Heritage Day:

Indian Heritage Day received its significance when on October 7th 1882, fifty (50) barefooted Indians from Argyle estate marched to Kingstown in defiance of the estate manager, Mr Mc Kenzie, and the laws of St Vincent, to take their several grievances, of harsh conditions of work and living, directly to the Lieutenant Governor.

On their way to Kingstown, they were joined by more Indians from Calder, Mt Pleasant, Stubbs, Diamond, Ratho Mill, Golden Vale, Harmony Hall, Carapan, Happy Vale, Belair, and Arnos Vale.

When they got to Kingstown, seven of the Indians, called “ringleaders”, were arrested and charged for vagabondism; that they had left the estate without permission, and had gone beyond the two mile limit.

After two months, a petition was sent to the Colonial office on behalf of the seven Indians, and the Secretary of State ruled that an injustice was done, and they were given the right to return to India. However, the high cost of repatriation was considered, and in lieu of the return passage to India, an offer was made to give them lands. This was turned down by the planters.

The Indians who remained in SVG continued to live on the estates, while buying pieces of land in other areas, to move their families.

The mandate of the SVGIHF:

To represent the interest of the East Indian community of SVG and those in the Diaspora, instil a greater sense of pride in our heritage and culture, create opportunities for Indo-Vincentians to learn more about, and preserve their history, create and strengthen relationships, improve all other aspects of the Indian community.

The work of the SVGIHF:

The SVG Indian Heritage Foundation has endeavoured, over the past eighteen (18) years of its existence, to preserve the identity of their fore-parents, to recognize and understand their heritage and culture, to acknowledge their outstanding contribution to the development of the areas in which they settled, and above all, thank those who remained in SVG.

We pay tribute to their suffering, fortitude and progress as we try to carry on their rich legacy, and hand down what we have learnt to our children, grandchildren and great grandchildren, with the hope that they will build on what we started.

We continue to share the interesting and educational series of “Interviews with outstanding Vincentian Indians in the Diaspora” and “Conversations with our Indian Elders, 26 of which are available on YouTube and our website www.svgihf.org .

Happy Indian Heritage Day on Monday October 7th 2024 to everyone.