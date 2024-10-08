Close Menu
    Updated:

    Parents Express Concern Over Lack of Backup Power at SVGCC

    Times Staff

    Students at St. Vincent Community College have left for home due to an island-wide power outage across the island.

    Around 12.15, the college in the Villa community suspended classes.

    Parents who contained St. Vincent Times were concerned that an institution of such size does not have backup power or generators, as the education disseminated at the institution is of critical importance.

    “We have been asking about this for years. It’s just terrible; they needed to get this organized”, one student told St Vincent Times.

    Vinlec has been experiencing a series of outages lately.

    In a release, Vinlec said they are currently facing a system-wide power disruption due to the failure of a station service transformer at one of our key power plants.

    This transformer is critical to the plant’s operations, and its failure has resulted in power outages affecting various areas across mainland St. Vincent.

    Share.

    Our Editorial Staff at St. Vincent Times is a team publishing news and other articles to over 300,000 regular monthly readers in over 110 other countries worldwide.