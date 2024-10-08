Students at St. Vincent Community College have left for home due to an island-wide power outage across the island.

Around 12.15, the college in the Villa community suspended classes.

Parents who contained St. Vincent Times were concerned that an institution of such size does not have backup power or generators, as the education disseminated at the institution is of critical importance.

“We have been asking about this for years. It’s just terrible; they needed to get this organized”, one student told St Vincent Times.

Vinlec has been experiencing a series of outages lately.

In a release, Vinlec said they are currently facing a system-wide power disruption due to the failure of a station service transformer at one of our key power plants.

This transformer is critical to the plant’s operations, and its failure has resulted in power outages affecting various areas across mainland St. Vincent.