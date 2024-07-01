72 SVGCC Students Earn Football Coaching Certificate

Following the successful completion of a coaching course, 72 students from the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College (SVGCC) are now holders of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Football Federation (SVGFF) D Licence Football Coaching Certificate.

The students, from the second and third cohorts of the SVGCC’s Applied Associate Degree in Sports Sciences programme, were presented with the certificates during a ceremony held on Wednesday 18th September 2024.

The coaching course, embedded within the curriculum of the Applied Associate Degree in Sports Sciences, is part of a broader initiative aimed at equipping students with both academic qualifications and sports-related certifications.

Throughout the two-year programme, students engage in various courses designed to provide them with practical skills and credentials that enhance their career prospects upon graduation.

The SVGCC remains committed to developing well-rounded sporting professionals, ensuring that graduates are well-prepared to pursue diverse opportunities in the sports industry.