NPL Launches Digital Skills Programme for Seniors

Computer Programme Commenced for Senior Citizens

The first cohort of the Senior Citizens Digital Skills Programme commenced Monday, May 5th, 2025 at the Computer Room of the National Public Library.

The programme caters to a series of hands-on training sessions such as basic computer usage, internet safety, email communication, social media and online banking.

Offered by the National Public Library, Archives and Documentation Services, the programme is a collaborated effort with the National Centre of Technology Innovation (NCTI).

Catering to persons 55 years and older the two-week long programme is an initiative dedicated to bridging the digital divide and designed to enable our senior citizens to stay connected, access essential services online and enhance their overall quality of life.

The programme is being facilitated by Mr. Charles Burke and Mr. Petrus Gumbs.