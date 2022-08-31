St Vincent Cooperative Bank holds back-to-school outreach event

Young’s Children Funding (Y.C.F) held its back-to-school outreach event on Saturday, August 20, 2022. Through their Corporate Social Committee, St. Vincent Cooperative Bank Ltd., (Penny Bank), partnered with Y.C.F. to make the event a success.

As part of the event, school supplies were handed over to children in Campden Park and surrounding areas. More than 150 children participated in various sports activities at the event.

A member of the Lower Questelles community, Arucha Young, founder of the Children’s Youth Funding, decided that she would like to assist children in need of back-to-school items.

To assist in providing the youngsters with the necessary tools to further their studies, she reached out to St. Vincent Cooperative Bank Ltd.

According to Arucha, “this generous act would not have been possible without the substantial assistance provided by St. Vincent Cooperative Bank Ltd.” We are pleased to be part of this journey.