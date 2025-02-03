CWSA Faces Another Disruption Due to Land Slippage in Rose Hall

Reports coming out of the Copeland Mountains in Rose Hall by the CWSA’s technical team indicate that there is another breakage to the transmission main pipeline. This is due to further earth movements triggered by persistent rainfall.

The first land slippage occurred on January 25th, 2025 and caused the pipeline to sever, resulting in a water disruption to communities from Spring Village to Richmond.

The CWSA’s network remains vulnerable due to the instability in that area, which developed after loose dirt was deposited there.

Today, February 3rd 2025, the CWSA is again reporting that another section of the pipeline was dislodged and that our teams have already been mobilized to effect the necessary repairs.

While repairs are under way, the CWSA will simultaneously distribute water to the affected communities.