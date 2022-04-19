St Vincent COVID-19 cases increased to 18, 1 hospitalization

As of Tuesday, 18 April, the COVID-19 unit within the Ministry of Health has recorded 18 new cases of the disease.

The report also noted one hospitalization.

St Vincent and the Grenadines have recorded 106 deaths due to COVID-19 since the outbreak started.

The WHO Health Regulations (2005) Emergency Committee reported last week that the COVID-19 pandemic continues to adversely affect the health of populations around the world, poses an ongoing threat of international spread and interference with international traffic, and requires a coordinated international response.