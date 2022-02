St Vincent and the Grenadines health services committee is reporting that the country has recorded another COVID -19 death.

A 77-year-old male tested positive for COVID-19 on February 1st, 2022, he was admitted to the Port Elizabeth Hospital.

He later died on the 1st of February, 2022 of COVID-19 pneumonia.

He was unvaccinated. His death brings the death toll from COVID-19 to ninety-five (95).