Over 50 teachers in SVG have died since 2021 : John

In a deeply troubling revelation, St. Vincent’s educational landscape is grappling with alarming claims of teacher deaths potentially linked to COVID-19 vaccines. Andrew John, NDP’s South Windward candidate, has brought critical attention to the disturbing trend that demands further investigation.

In November 2021, the St. Vincent government implemented a stringent vaccine mandate for frontline workers, compelling employees to get vaccinated or face workplace exclusion. This decision now stands under intense scrutiny from various sections of society as mounting evidence suggests potential severe health consequences from COVID– vaccines worldwide.

Key Revelations:

Over 50 teachers have reportedly died since 2021

Majority of deceased teachers were young

Significant increase in heart-related fatalities observed

“When we look at the records over the past few years, from 2021 to now, we have seen the passing of over 50 teachers, many of them young men and women. And we have to question this as Vincentians. One of the questions that the union asked when they wanted to introduce this bill, this mandate, was who would take responsibility for any adverse effect. Any adverse effect or death of anybody.”

“We must not only question but hold this government accountable for what is happening in our country,” John emphasized, challenging the administration’s handling of the vaccine mandate.

“The chief medical officer attempted to say that someone who had died may have been affected by the vaccine, but they never came clear with us”.

(Heart Attacks) Mortality Data SVG :

2021: 171 deaths

2022: 134 deaths

2023: 159 deaths

2024 (as of September 30): 117 deaths

Total heart-related deaths: 581

In 2024, in response to a query from opposition lawmaker St Clair Leacock, Health Minister St Clair Prince stated that a casual observation has led many to believe there has been a rise in the number of deaths in the state since Covid-19. Prince, however, did not state if or how many deaths occurred as a result of the covid vaccine.

Prince in May 2024 says he was not aware of international court cases or new science in relation to the COVID-19 vaccine.

While health authorities have partially acknowledged potential vaccine-related adverse effects, comprehensive details remain elusive. The chief medical officer’s cautious 2021 statements on a WEFM radio program which has never been updated, did little to assuage growing public concerns.

“There were two adverse reactions by persons after Covid-19 vaccination which are under investigation. However, there were no blood clots and no deaths from the vaccines administered in the country. The information is being put forward to the “Adverse Reaction Following Immunisation Committee” to review the findings. We are working to improve the monitoring and reporting of adverse reactions among persons taking the available vaccines in the state.”

The St. Vincent Times repeatedly sought to obtain comprehensive data from the Ministry of Health between 2022 and early 2025. Official responses remain elusive, with repeated promises of information disclosure unfulfilled.

John on Wednesday further highlighted ongoing challenges with teacher appointments and resource allocation, suggesting deeper institutional problems.

“Just yesterday, a teacher called me, and the teacher wanted to know what is happening with her appointment because the teacher felt that rather than spend $750,000 on something that was not really needed at the time and wasn’t planned, they should have spent that money on teachers who are languishing in a position for five years without an appointment,” John stated.