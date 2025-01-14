SVG’s Crime Data Reflects a Steady Decline in 2024

SVG SAW A REDUCTION IN OVERALL CRIME IN 2024

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) saw a notable decline in crime overall in 2024, this is according to Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) with responsibility for crime fighting Trevor “Buju” Bailey.

While the country experienced 55 homicides in 2023 and 54 in 2024, ACP Bailey emphasized that crime statistics show a broader, more positive trend.

In an interview on the On the Beat program on NBC Radio on Tuesday, January 7, ACP Bailey revealed that, despite the challenges, crime figures have steadily decreased. In 2023, SVG recorded a total of 4,134 criminal incidents. By November 2024, that number had dropped to 3,485, showing a clear reduction in criminal activity.

ACP Bailey said that it is crucial that we look at the broader picture when discussing crime because while homicides are a serious concern, they are not the only crimes affecting our nation and we have seen a downward trend in many other categories of crime.

The ACP highlighted that February 2024 saw the highest number of recorded crimes, with 421 incidents. However, after February, crime steadily decreased, with March 2024 recording 325 incidents, followed by 337 in April, 333 in May, and 312 in June. The trend continued through the latter half of the year, with reports of 306 incidents in July, 261 in August, 311 in September, 291 in October, and 294 in November.

The ACP explained that this data is important because it challenges the narrative that crime is spiralling out of control and while homicides are deeply concerning, they do not equate to a widespread crime surge.

Though acknowledging the challenges posed by firearm-related offences, ACP Bailey expressed gratitude for the tireless efforts of the officers of the Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF).