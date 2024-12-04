Contrary to Claims, Crime Levels Drop: PM’s press officer

“We do not have an increase in crime,” stated Shevrell McMillan, the prime minister’s press officer.

Speaking on Boom 106.9 FM, McMillan provided statistics that he said he obtained from the CID for the period up to the end of November 2024.

“Up to the end of November 2024, there have been nationally, just about 3400 reported cases of crime. All the different headings, all the different subsections of the crime 3400. The figure at the end of December last year stood over 4100”.

McMillan said 2024 is unlikely to reach the same number because we were ahead at the end of November last year.

“That means we are seeing a reduction in crime. There is an average outside of the monthly of just over 110 cases of reported crime at CID. Nationally, the average is 300 per month”.

“If we go on the average of what we expect in December, even if we bump it up to 500 because December is busier, there’s a lot more happening. Even if we bump it up to 500 at 3400, which is where we are now. We will end the year at just about 3900. If we assume that we get 500 more reported cases of crimes for this month, for December. It will still be less than last year”, McMillan stated.

According to McMillan, the claim that crime is rising is false.

“I want to make the point that over the last two years, we have seen an upsurge in gun-related crimes. That is factual, and we have seen an uptick in murders committed using the gun. That is also factual. But we do not have a general increase in crime. In fact, there is a general decrease in crime, and the numbers this year are trending significantly less than last year”, said MacMillan