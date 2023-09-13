St Vincent defeats Bermuda 4-3 in Concacaf Nations League match

Bermuda lost 4-3 to St Vincent & the Grenadines in the Concacaf Nations League on Tuesday after a seven-goal thriller.

Bermuda fell behind 3-1 at halftime when Jai Bean scored in the 21st minute. Oalex Anderson scored a six-minute hat-trick to put his team in charge. The lead was extended in the 63rd minute by Jahvin Sutherland.

Remy Coddington and substitute Lejuan Simmons scored late for Michael Findlay’s side, but the hosts held on to finish top of group C, ending Bermuda’s chances of returning to League A.

Bermuda broke the stalemate in the 21st minute after the host side had control. Crichlow found Bean on the outskirts of the area after a nice left-hand pass, and he dodged Kennijha Joseph before firing a right-footed shot past Davis into the bottom-left corner.

Four minutes later, Bean almost added a second, but Davis superbly turned his drove low shot around the far left post.

St Vincent equalized in the 41st minute. Stewart sent the ball into the area from the right flank, and Andersen beat Leverock to head past Eve via the upright.

After the equalizer, Andersen scored two minutes later to give the home team the lead. The forward skipped by Leverock on the left wing, beat Harry Twite, and slipped the ball beneath Eve.

St Vincent added a third in additional time as Andersen completed a six-minute hat-trick with Bermuda still reeling. This time, he cut in from the left and beat Eve at his near post with a low drive after dribbling past Reece Jones Jr.

Bermuda failed to find an equalizer despite putting men forward for the rest of the game, and St Vincent won three points.

Bermuda falls to third, five points behind St Vincent and two behind Belize, which beat French Guiana 2-0 after losing to the table-toppers.