On Saturday, May 20, 2023, our country’s delegation to the World Health Assembly met with Taiwan’s Ambassador in Geneva, Nicole Su, and Taiwan’s Minister of Health, Hsueh Jui-yuan.

Hon. St. Clair Prince, Minister of Health, Chief Medical Officer Simone Keizer-Beache, and Head of Health Security Donna Bascombe met with the Taiwanese delegation to discuss issues of common concern and cooperation.

One priority area is Taiwan’s bid for observer status at the World Health Assembly since it was denied inclusion as part of the World Health Organization (WHO). St. Vincent and the Grenadines will support Taiwan’s cause in this regard, as it has done in other international forums.

China has objected to Taiwan’s inclusion in most international organizations, claiming Taiwan is not an independent nation and remains part of mainland China.

Taiwan has been an ally of St. Vincent and the Grenadines since 1981 and has contributed significantly in all areas of national development.

The Vincentian Delegation also attended the Commonwealth Ministers meeting on Saturday. The World Health Assembly begins in earnest today, May 21, 2023.

Source : API