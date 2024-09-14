SVG: Dengue Fever Claims 2 Lives, 833 cases, 36 hospitalizations

Dengue fever has claimed two lives in St Vincent and the Grenadines, following a six-week outbreak declared by the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment.

The multi-sectoral approach has been used to curb the outbreak and decrease hospitalizations. As of September 12, 2024, the Ministry recorded 833 cases, 36 hospitalizations, and two deaths.

One confirmed death was an 18-year-old male with pre-existing conditions, while the other was a suspected case of a female over 80 with pre-existing conditions.

The current epidemiological week has seen a slight reduction in cases to 88. The Ministry is working to empower communities to take action against the disease and encourages Parent/Teacher Associations and other groups to maintain school environments and prevent mosquito breeding.

The Ministry has also amended the dress code to allow students to wear long sleeved shirts and pants and encourages the use of insect repellents during school days.