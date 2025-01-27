Police arrest 21-yro man for unlawful intercourse with minor

Diamonds man Charged with Unlawful Sexual Intercourse with a Minor

On January 26, 2025, police arrested and charged Julius Browne, a 21-year-old labourer of Diamonds, with unlawful sexual intercourse involving a minor under the age of 13.

The offence reportedly occurred on September 6, 2024. Due to the sensitive nature of the case and to protect the identity and well-being of the minor involved, no further details will be disclosed.

In the interest of public safety, the Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force remains resolute in their efforts to combat sexual offences, particularly those involving minors and vulnerable persons.

The police urge the public to remain vigilant and report all cases of sexual offences involving minors or vulnerable individuals. Reports can be made to the Sexual Offences Unit at (784) 453-4599, Police Control at (784) 457-1211, or the nearest police station. All reports will be treated with the strictest confidentiality.

The RSVGPF remains determined to ensure justice for victims and hold perpetrators accountable.