SVGBS Develops Draft Broadcasting Code for SVG

SVGBS Holds National Consultation on Draft Code of Practice for Broadcasting

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Bureau of Standards (SVGBS) has taken a significant step towards enhancing service standards across sectors by focusing on the communications and broadcasting industry.

As part of the National Standards Development process, the Bureau hosted a National Consultation on the Draft Code of Practice for Broadcasting on Wednesday, October 30, at its Campden Park conference facility.

The consultation aimed to offer clarity on the proposed document and gather input from a broad spectrum of stakeholders, including industry professionals, interest groups, and the general public.

Establishing this draft code represents this country’s commitment to ensuring acceptable levels of service in broadcasting.

A National Technical Committee was established to work on drafting the code, with members convening regularly to address the unique needs of St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ broadcasting industry.

Stakeholders were encouraged to review and provide feedback on the draft code, ensuring it reflects both local priorities and international best practices.