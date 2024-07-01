Action Taken Following Incident Involving Student Falling from a Moving Van

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) has swiftly responded to an incident captured in a video circulating on social media, where a student fell from a moving minivan along the Fern-Side public road, in the vicinity of the St. Joseph’s Convent Secondary School. The incident, which has raised significant public concern, reportedly occurred on September 12, 2024, as the door of the vehicle remained open while in motion.

Upon investigation, the RSVGPF laid several charges against the individuals involved. Jerden Jacobs, a resident of Green Hill and the driver of the minivan, was charged with multiple traffic violations, all in breach of the Motor Vehicle and Road Traffic Regulations, Chapter 483 of the Revised Edition of the Laws of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, 2009. His charges include:

Driving without a licensed conductor on board.

Driving in a manner dangerous to the public.

Permitting a conductor to ride elsewhere other than inside the vehicle.

Playing a musical instrument in a public place without written permission.

Joelando Browne, the conductor of the vehicle, also a resident of Green Hill, was similarly charged with offences under the same regulations, including:

Acting as a conductor without the proper permit.

Riding the vehicle in an unsafe manner, outside of the designated area.

Following the laying of charges, the Commissioner of Police, serving as the Licensing Authority in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and vested with the authority to suspend licenses, exercised this power and suspended the driver’s license of Jerden Jacobs with immediate effect, in accordance with Section 48 (1) of the Motor Vehicle and Road Traffic Regulations, Chapter 483 of the Revised Edition of the Laws of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, 2009.

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force is fully committed to ensuring that our roads remain safe for all users. Incidents of reckless or negligent behavior will not be tolerated. This incident serves as a stern reminder of the dangers posed by non-compliance with road safety regulations, especially where the safety of children and passengers is concerned.

We would like to assure the public that the RSVGPF will continue to take decisive and uncompromising action against anyone who flagrantly disregards the laws of St. Vincent and the Grenadines. The safety of our citizens is paramount, and we are resolute in enforcing the law to its fullest extent.

The RSVGPF encourages all road users to strictly comply with the traffic laws to prevent incidents of this nature and ensure the safety and well-being of all members of the public. We also urge the public to report any traffic violations or suspicious activity they may observe. By working together, we can promote a safer and more orderly nation.