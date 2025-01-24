Early Morning Visit to SVG Electoral Office Sparks Speculation

The release of a video showing several individuals entering the Electoral Office Building at approximately 6 a.m. on Friday morning has generated considerable speculation in St Vincent.

The office located on Bay Street functions from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The video showed a woman in what appeared to be a white dress opening the door to the building, several seconds after the lights were turned on.

The footage indicated that upon activation of the lights, a man clad in a black top entered the premises, the woman was still observable inside.

St Vincent Times engaged in several attempts to reach the electoral office in order to obtain further information; however, these efforts did not yield any success.

Throughout the years, the electoral office has observed a significant number of protests coordinated by the opposition party and diverse activist organisations.

Simultaneously, Vincentians are actively pursuing a clearer understanding of the events that resulted in a collection of birth certificates being discovered in a river in Kingstown in December of 2024.

As of 24 January, the police and registry have not yet provided a response regarding the unexplained birth certificates.

Reports from December indicated that the birth certificates contained all necessary information.

The absence of communication from the government regarding this issue raises significant concerns, particularly given the critical role that birth certificates play in the acquisition of passports and voter ID cards.