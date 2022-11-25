St Vincent Embassy in Taipei to participate in Taiwan Reading Festival

Taiwan Reading Festival to feature books from Taiwan’s allies

St Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) Embassy in Taipei will participate in Taiwan Reading Festival in December.

The first day of the carnival at Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Park on Dec. 3 will see music performances, arts and crafts, storytelling, and English books presented by the embassies of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG), Saint Christopher (Saint Kitts) and Nevis, and Belize.

SVG Ambassador to Taiwan Andrea Bowman told CNA that her country’s booths at the carnival will feature three trained Vincentian teachers of English based in Taiwan reading books by Vincentian authors to the Taiwanese public.

We will be “using excerpts from the books to say something about Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and to entice the children as well, so we are going to have hands-on children’s activities,” Bowman said.

“We’re going to have the children engage with the text in various ways, maybe drawing, getting ideas and magic from reading.”

The carnival will continue Dec. 4 in areas surrounding the NCL with talks by iconic actors and authors, including Taiwanese actress Brigitte Lin (林青霞) and Taiwanese writer Pai Hsien-yung (白先勇), NCL Director-General Tseng Shu-hsien (曾淑賢) said.

The Taiwan Reading Festival, which is typically held on the first weekend of December, had between 50,000 and 70,000 visitors last year, and Tseng said it could draw as many as 100,000 visitors this year.

Source : CNA