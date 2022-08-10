St Vincent Embassy in Taiwan celebrates its third anniversary

St. Vincent and the Grenadines Ambassador to the Republic of China On Taiwan, Her Excellency Andrea Bowman, has lauded the work of the SVG’s Embassy in Taiwan, in this, third year.

Ambassador Bowman, speaking at a ceremony to commemorate the occasion, said “it’s an exciting time for the Embassy”, which was officially opened on August 8th 2019 in Taipei.

The ceremony was attended by dignitaries, Vincentian students studying in Taiwan, Cultural Ambassador Peggy Carr and Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves and his visiting delegation to Taiwan.

Gonsalves used the opportunity to point to the deep ties between the Republic of China on Taiwan and St. Vincent and the Grenadines and to remind Vincentians that though this country has gone through a challenging period of “dislocations, convulsions … on a backdrop of a legacy of underdevelopment”, it is still a time to find respair or fresh hope.

The event also saw a series of cultural performances. The Embassy represents Vincentians and Vincentian interests with a view to strengthening bilateral relations with Taiwan.

On November 1, 2021, the Embassy received the Republic of China Chamber of Commerce Golden Merchants’ Award for being the Most Outstanding Foreign Embassy and Mission in Taiwan.